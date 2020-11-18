IT'S OFFICIAL: Mooresville police chief sworn in during board meeting

Campurciani attended Western New England College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Atkins said.

“My dad is one of my role models …” said daughter Kayce Campurciani in a speech after her father’s swearing-in ceremony. “Dad, I just wanted to thank you for taking this job. Thank you for doing this so not only my future is going to be better but so the town of Mooresville’s future will be even better than it is right now.”

Daughter Meadow Campurciani said she knew the Mooresville Police Department needed her dad to serve as police chief and thanked him for everything he has done for her and the people of Mooresville.

“If you were to go up to my dad and thank him for anything, no matter how big or how small, he’ll just shake it off,” said Meadow Campurciani. “My dad has never accepted any recognition in his life and one night I asked him why. He said he shouldn’t be getting praised for something he was hired to do. Although that statement may be true, I believe my dad deserves all the recognition in the world.”