'It's just a small token of thanks': Early voting poll workers to receive bonus pay

Due to the extenuating circumstances of the 2020 election, Iredell County, along with the state of North Carolina, made the decision to have one-stop early voting available to more people for a longer period of time than any previous election to mitigate the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus at polling locations.
Now, thanks to a grant from the state board of elections, the hundreds of Iredell residents that volunteered their time during that 16-day period in October will receive a bonus payment for their services.
“I don’t know that we can actually tell them or show them how much we appreciate how valuable they were to making Iredell County’s elections as successful as they were,” Becky Galliher, director of the Iredell Board of Elections said. “This is just a small token of thanks. We could not have done it without them.”
On Tuesday night, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a grant for more than $24,000 to be given as bonuses to the one-stop poll workers. The grant was offered statewide.
“I want to thank the county commissioners for allowing us to apply for that grant,” Galliher said. “It means a lot to be able to give back to these folks.”
According to Galliher, this kind of grant is not a normal offered for the state board of elections to offer after the election is over.
“This year wasn’t normal,” she said. “I think they were trying to do everything they could to give back to the people that put themselves out there.”
The volunteers that helped out during early voting will receive their bonus based on the number of days they worked at the polling places.
“(The bonus) will mean a lot to them,” Galliher said. “It’s always nice for people to know that they are appreciated, especially at Christmas time when everybody can use a little extra money.
“I think it’s just a nice surprise for them.”
During the early voting period, which lasted from Oct.15 to Oct. 31, nearly 83,000 ballots were cast in Iredell County. The previous record for the early voting period was around 46,000. That record early voting turnout led to what became a record overall turnout of over 102,000 after all the ballots had been counted on election day. The 2020 election was the first time Iredell County ever saw more than 100,000 ballots cast in any election.
“I was pleasantly surprised by how smooth everything went,” Galliher said. “We prayed that it would, but with the virus and everything else that was thrown at us - it was just a blessing.”
