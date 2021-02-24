'It's just a great day!': More than 1,200 I-SS employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

At the final stop of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, an observation area, volunteers were offering drinks and snacks to those who had just been inoculated. Among the snacks was a large box of fortune cookies.
However, the box remained mostly full, with those working in the Iredell-Statesville Schools system feeling fortunate enough just to have a chance to receive the vaccine.
“I was so excited. I couldn’t wait to get the vaccine today,” Cassie Houf, counselor at Lakeshore Middle, said. “The anticipation was killing me.”
Houf was one of more than 1,200 Iredell-Statesville Schools employees to receive the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning. I-SS partnered with the Iredell Health System to distribute the vaccines on the first day they were allowed by the state.
“We are so excited to see the educators here,” John Green, CEO of Iredell Health System, said. “By the end of the weekend, we will have over 3,000 educators in Iredell County vaccinated with their first shot and that will help us work our way towards getting kids back to school safely.”
The excitement was evident before the clinic even opened as cars began to line up just before 8 a.m. and a steady stream of vehicles kept volunteers busy for hours. Employees of I-SS first received notice of Wednesday’s clinic on Feb. 18 with many signing up right away to receive their first dose.
According to Boen Nutting, Director of Communications for I-SS, roughly 95 percent of those that registered for the clinic received their first dose Wednesday, but she does not anticipate many more employees will request an appointment.
“It’s just a great day,” Karen Kerley said. “We’re just so thankful and appreciative for Iredell Health Systems for partnering with us. It’s a great day in Iredell County for educators.”
Kerley, the head nurse for Iredell-Statesville Schools, stated that it was a pleasant surprise that nearly half the entire I-SS workforce, a number that totals around 2,500 people, signed up for the initial vaccination clinic.
“It’s a community effort,” she added. “We’re excited today finally got here."
Currently, all Iredell-Statesville students have the option to attend in-person learning four days a week with Wednesday acting as a virtual learning day so schools can be cleaned and sanitized. That is unlikely to change despite the vaccinations, but educators realize the importance getting vaccinated has in returning to normalcy in the not-so-distant future.
“I think it's very important (to get the vaccine),” Willow Wilcox, kindergarten teacher at Troutman Elementary, said. “If we can do it, it can be safe for everyone. I think the parents see that we’re 100% committed to getting back to school and educating their children.”
“Was I scared? Yes, but I still did it because I feel like it’s completely necessary because it’s what I want everyone else to do, so how could I not do it,” Houf added. 'It’s super important for us to set an example.
“It’s the biggest step we can take towards getting everybody back in school.”
Meagan Kowalski, director of community relations for Iredell Health System, said the hospital will continue to work with I-SS to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one.
This coming weekend, Iredell Health System will continue vaccinating educators by holding a clinic for the Mooresville Graded School District as well as all of the charter and private schools. They expect to vaccinate an additional 1,800 educators.
“We’re happy to see this group of individuals who are preparing our community for the future have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Green said. “We look forward to continuing that through this weekend and beyond.”