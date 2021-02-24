'It's just a great day!': More than 1,200 I-SS employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

At the final stop of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, an observation area, volunteers were offering drinks and snacks to those who had just been inoculated. Among the snacks was a large box of fortune cookies.

However, the box remained mostly full, with those working in the Iredell-Statesville Schools system feeling fortunate enough just to have a chance to receive the vaccine.

“I was so excited. I couldn’t wait to get the vaccine today,” Cassie Houf, counselor at Lakeshore Middle, said. “The anticipation was killing me.”

Houf was one of more than 1,200 Iredell-Statesville Schools employees to receive the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning. I-SS partnered with the Iredell Health System to distribute the vaccines on the first day they were allowed by the state.

“We are so excited to see the educators here,” John Green, CEO of Iredell Health System, said. “By the end of the weekend, we will have over 3,000 educators in Iredell County vaccinated with their first shot and that will help us work our way towards getting kids back to school safely.”