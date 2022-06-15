'It's good to be back': Iredell County Partnership for Young Children cuts ribbon on new Mooresville location

As the public gathered among the town of Mooresville and Iredell County Partnership for Young Children officials for Wednesday morning’s ribbon-cutting, the excitement in the air was palpable.

After more than a decade of not having a presence in southern Iredell County, the ICPYC was finally returning to Mooresville.

“It has been our goal to come back to Mooresville for a long time,” Sydney Taylor, public education/community awareness coordinator for the partnership, said. “We’re really excited to be back because it’s extremely important to be able to reach families in all of Iredell County.”

The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children provides invaluable resources to children, ages birth to 5, and their families with the mission of helping children to ‘better beginnings.’ They offer several different ways to help children before they head off to kindergarten, such as offering car seats through the Iredell SafeSeats program.

They will also offer, through their Pampered Pantry, a place for parents in need to pick up things such as diapers. Also at the Mooresville location is a book vending machine where children can select new books to read with the aim to improve their literacy at a young age.

Lastly, the new satellite office will provide a myriad of materials to early childhood educators, allowing those with a membership to check out various learning materials for use in their own classrooms.

“There’s really something for everyone in our office,” Taylor said.

Prior to the grand opening of the Mooresville office, located at 249 Williamson Road, Suite 102, on Wednesday, the ICPYC had been operating solely out of their Statesville office since 2010.

“The effort to re-establish a presence in Mooresville has been a top priority for a long time, Lisa Familo, executive director of ICPYC, said. “We are grateful to be able to expand to better meet the needs of our community.”

“Everyone here is so excited,” Taylor said. “It’s good to be back.”

The Statesville office is located at 734 Salisbury Road.

For more information about the programs and services that ICPYC provides, visit their website at https://www.iredellsmartstart.org/.

