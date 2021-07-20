'It's action time': Statesville community urges city council to act in wake of tragedy

“Twenty, 30 years ago, we had pools that we could go to every weekend, all summer that cost us 50 cents,“ Kimberly Wasson said. “And somebody thought that they weren’t important to our community, so they were removed.

“We have basketball courts that don’t even have lines on them that our tax dollars pay for. These are basic things that we see in our communities all the time,” Wasson continued. “It gives us the impression that we’re second-class citizens.”

Following all of the agenda items scheduled for the meeting, a handful of members of the City Council offered their response to the comments made by the Statesville community, led by a statement from City Manager Ron Smith.

During his statement, he offered some insight into how the city will strive to improve in the coming weeks and months, including transportation, housing, and recreation initiatives that the city is working on, all centered on “raising the tide” in Statesville.

“A lot of people have come to me and I have been listening,” Smith said. “We’re trying to determine how we can fix these things by putting policies in place. We’re going to continue to work on things we can control, but we need to form partnerships with the community.”