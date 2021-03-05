Iredell's seven-day COVID-19 case average down to 40 for the first time in 18 weeks

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,579 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 41 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the death toll at 205.
The 258 coronavirus cases reported so far this week is the lowest total reported over a similar span since the end of October.
On Thursday, the NCDHHS updated its “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange and red) based on its current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,093 coronavirus cases Friday afternoon. In total, 870,149 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,226. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,448,441.
There have been 11,446 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 16 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 4.3% Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 9.2%.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,986 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,505, 28677 with 3,444 and 28115 with 3,424.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 97,767 cases with 874 deaths; Rowan has 15,004 cases with 289 deaths; Cabarrus has 18,689 cases with 236 deaths; Catawba has 17,567 cases with 285 deaths; Wilkes has 6,043 cases with 104 deaths; and Yadkin has 3,666 cases with 46 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,885 cases and 71 deaths; Davie has 3,563 with 31 deaths; and Alexander has 3,947 cases with 76 deaths.