Iredell's seven-day COVID-19 case average down to 40 for the first time in 18 weeks

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,579 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 41 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the death toll at 205.

The 258 coronavirus cases reported so far this week is the lowest total reported over a similar span since the end of October.

On Thursday, the NCDHHS updated its “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange and red) based on its current rate of infection.

Iredell remained the red designation in the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,093 coronavirus cases Friday afternoon. In total, 870,149 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,226. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,448,441.