Iredell upgraded to Yellow status by NCDHHS, reports 49 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,938 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 49 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the death toll at 213.

According to the NCDHHS, 41,197 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 22.7 percent of the total population. Of those, 30,770 residents, 16.9 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,475 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 943,693 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,064. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,874,945.

There have been 12,387 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 15 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.