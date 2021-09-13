 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell surpasses 25K COVID-19 cases as Monday sees another new single-day case record
0 Comments
alert top story

Iredell surpasses 25K COVID-19 cases as Monday sees another new single-day case record

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 25,435 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday afternoon, an increase of 655 new cases since their last report on Friday afternoon.

Monday’s total of 655 new cases, which includes those reported over the weekend, represents yet another new single-day record for Iredell County, marking the sixth consecutive week that the first report set a new record.

An additional three COVID-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total in Iredell County to 271. In total, 18 residents of Iredell County have died due to complications with COVID-19 so far in September.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations increased from their record-high of 101 on Friday afternoon to a new record of 105 on Monday. Of those, 77 are residents of Iredell County.

New vaccinations were down last week in Iredell County. During the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, a total of 2,347 people received either their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, just 1,758 people in Iredell County did the same.

On Aug. 6, the NCDHHS reported that they would be ending their own County Alert System with the data deferring to the Center for Disease Control’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “Red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission with a 14.1% positivity rate.

According to NCDHHS a total of 1,303,390 cases have been reported in North Carolina. The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,514. There have been 15,247 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish designer turns plastic waste into furniture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert