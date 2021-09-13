Iredell surpasses 25K COVID-19 cases as Monday sees another new single-day case record

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 25,435 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday afternoon, an increase of 655 new cases since their last report on Friday afternoon.

Monday’s total of 655 new cases, which includes those reported over the weekend, represents yet another new single-day record for Iredell County, marking the sixth consecutive week that the first report set a new record.

An additional three COVID-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total in Iredell County to 271. In total, 18 residents of Iredell County have died due to complications with COVID-19 so far in September.

Hospitalizations increased from their record-high of 101 on Friday afternoon to a new record of 105 on Monday. Of those, 77 are residents of Iredell County.

New vaccinations were down last week in Iredell County. During the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, a total of 2,347 people received either their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, just 1,758 people in Iredell County did the same.