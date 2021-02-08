Iredell surpasses 15K COVID-19 cases, reports 1 death Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,216 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 321 coronavirus cases since last Friday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 182.
Since daily reporting began on March 16 of last year, it took 248 days for Iredell County to reach 15,000 coronavirus cases, becoming the 13th county in North Carolina to reach that milestone.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,084 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 799,279 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,339. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,311,180.
There have been 9,991 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 46 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.6 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 13.7 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,577 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,271, 28677 with 3,154, and 28115 with 3,114.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 90,473 cases with 794 deaths, Rowan has 13,829 cases with 258 deaths, Cabarrus has 17,052 cases with 208 deaths, Catawba has 16,440 cases with 255 deaths, Wilkes has 5,671 cases with 92 deaths and Yadkin has 3,422 cases with 40 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,231 cases and 57 deaths, Davie has 3,260 with 22 deaths and Alexander has 3,650 cases with 59 deaths.
On Jan. 21, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 86 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.