Iredell surpasses 15K COVID-19 cases, reports 1 death Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,216 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 321 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 182.

Since daily reporting began on March 16 of last year, it took 248 days for Iredell County to reach 15,000 coronavirus cases, becoming the 13th county in North Carolina to reach that milestone.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,084 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 799,279 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,339. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,311,180.

There have been 9,991 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 46 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.6 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 13.7 percent.