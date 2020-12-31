Iredell suffers worst month of pandemic in December, 3,636 cases and 41 deaths reported

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,369 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 93 cases since Wednesday.

This update was published prior to the county’s daily update, so the total number of deaths and hospitalizations may change. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the county had reported 104 deaths and 60 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The latest figures from the county will not be released prior to the Record & Landmark's deadline on Thursday.

Iredell closes out December much better than it started it. On the first of the month, the seven-day average in the county was 143.3 and it rose all the way to it’s record high of 204.4 on Dec. 21 before beginning to slide to it’s current state of 93.6 cases per day.

December was, however, the worst month overall for the county since the beginning of the pandemic, reporting 3,636 cases just in the past 31 days. That number is more than double the next highest month.

The month of December also saw 41 Iredell County residents die due to complications brought about by COVID-19, far more than any month prior.

The NCDHHS reported an increase of 6,715 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. Statewide, 539,545 cases have been reported.