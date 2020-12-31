Iredell suffers worst month of pandemic in December, 3,636 cases and 41 deaths reported

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,369 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 93 cases since Wednesday.
This update was published prior to the county’s daily update, so the total number of deaths and hospitalizations may change. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the county had reported 104 deaths and 60 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The latest figures from the county will not be released prior to the Record & Landmark's deadline on Thursday.
Iredell closes out December much better than it started it. On the first of the month, the seven-day average in the county was 143.3 and it rose all the way to it’s record high of 204.4 on Dec. 21 before beginning to slide to it’s current state of 93.6 cases per day.
December was, however, the worst month overall for the county since the beginning of the pandemic, reporting 3,636 cases just in the past 31 days. That number is more than double the next highest month.
The month of December also saw 41 Iredell County residents die due to complications brought about by COVID-19, far more than any month prior.
The NCDHHS reported an increase of 6,715 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. Statewide, 539,545 cases have been reported.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,493. Despite the decrease in reported cases over the past week, hospitalizations have steadily increased, leading to what is a new record in the category being reported on Thursday. The total number of completed tests is 6,898,509.
Previously, the county was also reporting the number of people who were assumed to have recovered as well as the number of people in quarantine across Iredell County. That stopped as of Dec. 21.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 13.3 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.3 percent. Only nine of the other 99 counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.
There have been 6,748 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,154 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,098, 28677 with 2,091, and 28115 with 1,817.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 62,454 cases with 554 deaths, Rowan has 9,017 cases with 168 deaths, Cabarrus has 11,161 cases with 146 deaths, Catawba has 11,101 cases with 158 deaths, Wilkes has 3,877 cases with 72 deaths and Yadkin has 2,377 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 5,378 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 2,112 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,662 cases with 30 deaths.
On Dec. 22, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.