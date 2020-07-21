Iredell-Statesville Schools working to narrow gaps in remote learning

Schools are coming back this fall, at least at 50% capacity, but that still means remote learning will be a regular part of students' life. Iredell-Statesville Schools know this and are doing their best to bridge the gaps, but that doesn't mean every student can connect.
However, they are doing what they can to make sure students don't fall behind this school year.
David Edwards, the executive director of technology and media services for Iredell-Statesville Schools, said in an email they are working to procure hotspots for students/families who have limited or no internet access to participate in remote learning. He also said they will be buying bus wi-fi systems for up to 15 buses through a grant from the State of North Carolina and will strategically send these buses throughout the county for students to have access. "We will be partnering with local business and faith-based organizations to park the buses in their lots," he said.
That will help some students, but for Jennifer Mills and her family, there aren't easy solutions for connecting her children to the classroom. Mills and her family live in the northern part of Iredell County, a place where internet access is reliant on satellite, which costs more than $1,500 a year, plus any costs related to installation. While it can handle most internet needs, the speed of the connection isn't always enough for streaming video and audio, especially if more than one member of the house is using it.
Even so, Mills said for her five-person family, it isn't a feasible option but she's worried about her children keeping up with their education.
"I am very frustrated because I do not want my children falling behind being denied education due to lack of internet. And I also should not have to travel, like go to a public library, just to access the internet," Mills said in an email. She said if possible she would let her children attend class in person every day.
Generally speaking, that might be an option superintendent Dr. Jeff James said. While he wasn't speaking specifically to Mills' case, he said I-SS would ask parents to try a hot spot the district pays for and if all else fails, schools would look into allowing certain students to attend up to 4-5 times a week.
Denise Sherrill Billings, a nurse with students in the I-SS, said even with remote learning, she worries about the added stress on students and parents like her.
"It is exhausting to worry about caring for my patients and how we will have to continue to struggle to help my son learn remotely. Not to mention, what we will do for child care now that school will be 50%," she said.
While not every student can plan to attend remotely or in-person all the time one way or the other, it seems flexibility will be key for them and I-SS schools.
During Monday's emergency meeting, the board approved each of the county's initial plans for reopening at half-capacity. This came after the school system heard from numerous parents and guardians of high school students who pushed for limited in-person attendance at high schools. Initially, the county planned to have high schools and early college programs operate mostly online. However, that plan proved flexible once the I-SS heard from parents.
Parents with students in the Iredell-Stateville school district hope that flexibility extends to them as well.
