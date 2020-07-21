Iredell-Statesville Schools working to narrow gaps in remote learning

Schools are coming back this fall, at least at 50% capacity, but that still means remote learning will be a regular part of students' life. Iredell-Statesville Schools know this and are doing their best to bridge the gaps, but that doesn't mean every student can connect.

However, they are doing what they can to make sure students don't fall behind this school year.

David Edwards, the executive director of technology and media services for Iredell-Statesville Schools, said in an email they are working to procure hotspots for students/families who have limited or no internet access to participate in remote learning. He also said they will be buying bus wi-fi systems for up to 15 buses through a grant from the State of North Carolina and will strategically send these buses throughout the county for students to have access. "We will be partnering with local business and faith-based organizations to park the buses in their lots," he said.

That will help some students, but for Jennifer Mills and her family, there aren't easy solutions for connecting her children to the classroom. Mills and her family live in the northern part of Iredell County, a place where internet access is reliant on satellite, which costs more than $1,500 a year, plus any costs related to installation. While it can handle most internet needs, the speed of the connection isn't always enough for streaming video and audio, especially if more than one member of the house is using it.

Even so, Mills said for her five-person family, it isn't a feasible option but she's worried about her children keeping up with their education.