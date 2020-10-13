Iredell-Statesville Schools approve financial audit

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved the 2019-20 financial audit at Monday night’s board meeting.
Performed by the accounting firm of Coffey, Lovins and Company, PLLC, the audit found that for the second year in a row, the Local Current Expense Fund increased fund balance. After increasing by over a million dollars in the 2018-2019 school year, it increased by $603,647 in 2019-2020.
In addition, the audit found the Capital Outlay Fund decreased fund balance by $29,641, while the Other Special Revenue fund increased fund balance by $37,357.
The audit found no irregularities or discrepancies.
In other board news:
- Iredell-Statesville School Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Athletic Director, Richard Armstrong, recognized Lake Norman High School and West Iredell High School as 2019-2020 Region 7 Ejection Free Schools. Given by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the recognition was only given to 12 of the 40 schools in region 7.
- The board voted to condense combined board meetings. These meetings occur when the first or second Monday of the calendar month falls on a holiday. This will occur three times during the remainder of the 2020 calendar year. In these instances, the board will only have a Board of Education meeting at 6 PM, with closed session beginning at 5 PM. The Committee of the Whole meetings will be eliminated for these three weeks.
