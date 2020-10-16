 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell Sheriff's Dept. arrests GA couple on multiple drug felonies after traffic stop
0 comments

Iredell Sheriff's Dept. arrests GA couple on multiple drug felonies after traffic stop

10.15mug3.jpg

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of a man and woman on drug and gun-related charges.

On Oct. 5, Nathan Christian Jr., 46, and Andrea Frederick, 34, both of Georgia, were pulled over near mile marker 61 on I-77 north for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, officers noticed criminal indicators that prompted a search of the vehicle, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

During the search, the Iredell County Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE), discovered 1.6 pounds of powdered cocaine, a quarter pound of an unknown powder, as well as two nine millimeter handguns located under each of the front seats, the release said.

Upon the discovery of those items, Christian and Frederick were arrested and later charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of felony trafficking of a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and felony maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance. They were also charged with two counts of misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon.

Both Christian and Frederick were issued a $250,000 secured bond.

+2 
10.15mug1.jpg

Christian
+2 
10.15mug2.jpg

Frederick
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to fight a hunger crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert