Iredell shatters grim COVID-19 records in January, 64 deaths and 4,500 cases

There have been 9,157 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 48 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.7 percent on Thursday, the lowest it has been in the month of January. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 15.2 percent.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,242 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,021, 28677 with 2,903, and 28115 with 2,854.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 84,990 cases with 747 deaths, Rowan has 12,770 cases with 241 deaths, Cabarrus has 15,757 cases with 188 deaths, Catawba has 15,353 cases with 234 deaths, Wilkes has 5,283 cases with 91 deaths and Yadkin has 3,260 cases with 36 deaths.

Lincoln County has 7,740 cases and 49 deaths, Davie has 2,963 with 18 deaths and Alexander has 3,473 cases with 59 deaths.

On Jan. 21, the NCDHHS updated their COVID-19 County Alert System map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.

Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 86 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.