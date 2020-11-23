Iredell sets new single-day record with 173 cases as COVID-19 death toll hits 61

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 5,380 COVID-19 cases with 173 new coronavirus cases confirmed.
The county also reported an additional two deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 61.
The 173 cases confirmed by the ICHD on Monday is a new single-day record for the county.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,419 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 339,194 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
Last week, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection. The map was updated Monday with Iredell still being listed as an orange county, denoting “substantial community spread”. However, five of the counties that border Iredell (Catawba, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alexander) were given the designation of red, which means that “critical community spread” is happening.
Over the weekend, the state reported 7,929 new coronavirus cases including a record-breaking 4,514 cases on Sunday.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,601, also a new record. The total number of completed tests is 4,965,564.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.6 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 9.1 percent.
There have been 5,039 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 26 are currently hospitalized, and 4,266 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,027 are isolated at home.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,192 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,137, 28117 with 1,095, and 28115 with 887.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,161 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,141 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,078.
The 28625 zip code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 41,073 cases with 430 deaths, Rowan has 5,316 cases with 126 deaths, Cabarrus has 6,443 cases with 103 deaths, Catawba has 6,322 cases with 80 deaths, Wilkes has 2,517 cases with 49 deaths and Yadkin has 1,389 cases with 13 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,202 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,131 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,478 cases with 15 deaths.
