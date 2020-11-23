Iredell sets new single-day record with 173 cases as COVID-19 death toll hits 61

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.6 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 9.1 percent.

There have been 5,039 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 26 are currently hospitalized, and 4,266 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,027 are isolated at home.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,192 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,137, 28117 with 1,095, and 28115 with 887.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,161 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,141 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,078.

The 28625 zip code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 41,073 cases with 430 deaths, Rowan has 5,316 cases with 126 deaths, Cabarrus has 6,443 cases with 103 deaths, Catawba has 6,322 cases with 80 deaths, Wilkes has 2,517 cases with 49 deaths and Yadkin has 1,389 cases with 13 deaths.

Lincoln County has 3,202 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,131 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,478 cases with 15 deaths.