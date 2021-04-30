Iredell Senior Games underway; bowling held Friday

The Pla Mor Lanes had an early bird special of sorts on Friday as it hosted the bowling portion of the 2021 Iredell Senior Games. More than a dozen bowlers took part in singles competition while several also picked a partner for the doubles portion.

According to the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department, the Iredell Senior Games are one of 52 local games offered throughout North Carolina. The local games allow participants an opportunity to qualify for the state finals held annually in Raleigh. Those who participate in the Raleigh finals then have the opportunity to qualify for the national games, which are held every other year.

The Iredell Senior Games are part of the way through the schedule, but it isn’t too late to register online — at www.torch.ncseniorgames.org or register.statesvillenc.net — or by paper for the remaining competitions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The remaining competitions are: badminton, Monday at 10 a.m. at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center. Also on Monday submissions for the Silver Arts can be dropped off there between 1 and 5 p.m. Viewing for the Silver Arts will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center. Art can be picked up on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.