Iredell reports record 9 COVID-19 deaths Monday, 97 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,132 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 97 cases since Sunday.
The county also reported an additional 443 new cases this past weekend.
Iredell County reported nine additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 133. Monday is now the deadliest day of the pandemic in the county, surpassing the previous record of eight from Friday.
In just the first 11 days of the month, 26 Iredell County residents have died from complications because of coronavirus.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,936 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 629,124 cases have been reported in North Carolina. The state also reported an additional 20,414 cases over the weekend, including a record-breaking 11,581 reported on Saturday.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,843. The total number of completed tests is 7,611,324.
In Iredell County, there are 77 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight increase from reports last Friday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 13.9 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 19.9 percent.
There have been 7,578 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,574 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,441, 28677 with 2,389, and 28115 with 2,241.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 72,177 cases with 618 deaths, Rowan has 10,731 cases with 189 deaths, Cabarrus has 13,273 cases with 164 deaths, Catawba has 12,937 cases with 196 deaths, Wilkes has 4,532 cases with 80 deaths and Yadkin has 2,818 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 6,439 cases and 40 deaths, Davie has 2,486 with 14 deaths and Alexander has 3,071 cases with 38 deaths.
On Jan. 6, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state-designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.