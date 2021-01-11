Iredell reports record 9 COVID-19 deaths Monday, 97 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,132 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 97 cases since Sunday.

The county also reported an additional 443 new cases this past weekend.

Iredell County reported nine additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 133. Monday is now the deadliest day of the pandemic in the county, surpassing the previous record of eight from Friday.

In just the first 11 days of the month, 26 Iredell County residents have died from complications because of coronavirus.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,936 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 629,124 cases have been reported in North Carolina. The state also reported an additional 20,414 cases over the weekend, including a record-breaking 11,581 reported on Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,843. The total number of completed tests is 7,611,324.

In Iredell County, there are 77 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a slight increase from reports last Friday.