Iredell reports lowest five-day COVID-19 case total since early November

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,945 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 62 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 196.

By reporting just 330 new COVID-19 cases this week, Iredell County reported its lowest five-day total since the first week of November.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,227 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 836,650 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,780. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,825,272.

There have been 10,820 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 22 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.7 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.9 percent.