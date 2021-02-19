Iredell reports lowest five-day COVID-19 case total since early November

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,945 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 62 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 196.
By reporting just 330 new COVID-19 cases this week, Iredell County reported its lowest five-day total since the first week of November.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,227 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 836,650 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,780. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,825,272.
There have been 10,820 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 22 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.7 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.9 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,787 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,383, 28677 with 3,317, and 28115 with 3,289.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 94,306 cases with 833 deaths, Rowan has 14,479 cases with 269 deaths, Cabarrus has 17,893 cases with 224 deaths, Catawba has 17,072 cases with 271 deaths, Wilkes has 5,879 cases with 100 deaths and Yadkin has 3,557 cases with 45 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,582 cases and 66 deaths, Davie has 3,437 cases with 28 deaths and Alexander has 3,825 cases with 72 deaths.
On Feb. 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 61 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties, a significant decrease from the Jan. 21 update that assigned 86 counties as being in the critical spread category.