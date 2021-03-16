Iredell reports just 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,894 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 18 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 206. This is the first reported death in the county since March 4.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,093 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 887,311 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,021. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,824,621.

There have been 11,722 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 16 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.7 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.0 percent.