Iredell reports just 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,894 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 18 coronavirus cases since Monday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 206. This is the first reported death in the county since March 4.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,093 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 887,311 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,021. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,824,621.
There have been 11,722 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 16 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.7 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.0 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,066 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,555, 28677 with 3,503, and 28115 with 3,471.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 99,466 cases with 892 deaths, Rowan has 15,288 cases with 291 deaths, Cabarrus has 19,057 cases with 238 deaths, Catawba has 17,887 cases with 286 deaths, Wilkes has 6,157 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,744 cases with 46 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,075 cases and 75 deaths, Davie has 3,655 cases with 35 deaths and Alexander has 4,014 cases with 82 deaths.
On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.