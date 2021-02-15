Iredell reports just 174 new cases over weekend, no deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,659 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 174 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 185.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,458 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon, this is the fewest cases reported in a single day since Nov. 23. In total, 824,352 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,941. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,660,088.

There have been 10,501 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 33 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.7 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.9 percent.

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,692 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,350, 28677 with 3,266, and 28115 with 3,222.