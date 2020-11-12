Iredell reports 50th death from COVID-19; number of cases up by 59

Iredell County reported a 50th death due to coronavirus and a rise of 59 cases since the last report on Tuesday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 4,601 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,893 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. Statewide, 303,454 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,279. The total number of completed tests is 4,486,524.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9 percent on Thursday, no different from Wednesday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.1 percent.
There have been 4,706 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 23 are currently hospitalized, and 3,904 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 624 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 53% female and 47% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24, and 12% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,809 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,854 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 937.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 37,399 cases with 412 deaths, Rowan has 4,712 cases with 122 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,620 cases with 98 deaths, Catawba has 5,425 cases with 67 deaths, Wilkes has 2,173 cases with 43 deaths and Yadkin has 1,213 cases with 12 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,838 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 930 with 10 deaths and Alexander has 1,217 cases with 12 deaths.
