Iredell reports 50th death from COVID-19; number of cases up by 59

Iredell County reported a 50th death due to coronavirus and a rise of 59 cases since the last report on Tuesday afternoon.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 4,601 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,893 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. Statewide, 303,454 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,279. The total number of completed tests is 4,486,524.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9 percent on Thursday, no different from Wednesday’s percentage. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.1 percent.

There have been 4,706 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 23 are currently hospitalized, and 3,904 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 624 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 53% female and 47% male.