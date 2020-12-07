Iredell reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, a record 180 new cases Monday

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 6,404 COVID-19 cases with 180 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.
The county also reported five additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 77.
Monday’s report represents another new single-day record for Iredell County, beating the previous record of 179 set on Dec. 1.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 4,372 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 399,362 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,240, another new record for the state in that category. The total number of completed tests is 5,461,220.
Over the weekend, the state reported new records for single-day case numbers with 6,018 cases being reported on Saturday and 6,438 reported on Sunday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.5 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 13.4 percent.
There have been 5,560 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 56 are currently hospitalized and 5,169 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,102 are isolated at home.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,524 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,472, 28117 with 1,391, and 28115 with 1,180.
The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,555 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,570 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,279.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 47,547 cases with 470 deaths, Rowan has 6,394 cases with 137 deaths, Cabarrus has 7,846 cases with 110 deaths, Catawba has 7,743 cases with 102 deaths, Wilkes has 2,967 cases with 55 deaths and Yadkin has 1,740 cases with 18 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,867 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,421 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,853 cases with 18 deaths.
On Nov. 23, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection. The map was updated Monday with Iredell still being listed as an orange county, denoting “substantial community spread”. However, five of the counties that border Iredell (Catawba, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes, and Alexander) were given the designation of red, which means that “critical community spread” is happening.
