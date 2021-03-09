Iredell reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as state reports fewer than 1K cases for first time in five months

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,706 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 22 coronavirus cases since Monday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 205.
On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 997 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 875,903 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,147. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,581,557.
There have been 11,552 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.2 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.7 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,026 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,517, 28677 with 3,465, and 28115 with 3,430.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 98,308 cases with 881 deaths, Rowan has 15,105 cases with 291 deaths, Cabarrus has 18,810 cases with 237 deaths, Catawba has 17,668 cases with 286 deaths, Wilkes has 6,095 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,696 cases with 46 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,945 cases and 72 deaths, Davie has 3,601 cases with 34 deaths and Alexander has 3,963 cases with 76 deaths.