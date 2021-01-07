Iredell reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 176 new cases Thursday; NC reports record-breaking 10,398 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,411 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 176 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 116.
On Wednesday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 10,398 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. The report on Thursday afternoon is the first time the state has reported more than 10,000 cases in a single day. In total, 592,746 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,960, a new record in the category. The total number of completed tests is 7,261,440.
In Iredell County, there are 72 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported Wednesday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 13.5 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 19.2 percent.
There have been 7,076 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,407 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,292, 28677 with 2,263, and 28115 with 2,086.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 68,155 cases with 601 deaths, Rowan has 10,089 cases with 183 deaths, Cabarrus has 12,423 cases with 158 deaths, Catawba has 12,108 cases with 169 deaths, Wilkes has 4,294 cases with 77 deaths and Yadkin has 2,658 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 5,961 cases and 39 deaths, Davie has 2,341 with 14 deaths and Alexander has 2,846 cases with 31 deaths.