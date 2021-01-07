Iredell reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 176 new cases Thursday; NC reports record-breaking 10,398 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,411 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 176 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 116.

On Wednesday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.

Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 10,398 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. The report on Thursday afternoon is the first time the state has reported more than 10,000 cases in a single day. In total, 592,746 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,960, a new record in the category. The total number of completed tests is 7,261,440.

In Iredell County, there are 72 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported Wednesday.