Iredell reports 154 new COVID-19 cases Monday, additional 469 over holiday weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,992 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 154 coronavirus cases since Sunday.

The county reported an additional 469 cases over the holiday weekend.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 107.

The NCDHHS reported an increase of 5,187 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, there are 570,111 cases. Over the weekend, the state saw a new daily record in coronavirus cases, reporting 9,527 on Friday. In total, the state has reported 25,379 new cases since the calendar flipped to 2021.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,635, a new record in the category. The total number of completed tests is 7,119,201.

In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from last Thursday.

Previously, the county was also reporting the number of people who were assumed to have recovered as well as the number of people in quarantine across Iredell County. That stopped as of Dec. 21.