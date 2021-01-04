Iredell reports 154 new COVID-19 cases Monday, additional 469 over holiday weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,992 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 154 coronavirus cases since Sunday.
The county reported an additional 469 cases over the holiday weekend.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 107.
The NCDHHS reported an increase of 5,187 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, there are 570,111 cases. Over the weekend, the state saw a new daily record in coronavirus cases, reporting 9,527 on Friday. In total, the state has reported 25,379 new cases since the calendar flipped to 2021.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,635, a new record in the category. The total number of completed tests is 7,119,201.
In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from last Thursday.
Previously, the county was also reporting the number of people who were assumed to have recovered as well as the number of people in quarantine across Iredell County. That stopped as of Dec. 21.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 16.5 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 18.0 percent.
There have been 6,941 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,313 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,212, 28677 with 2,198, and 28115 with 1,979.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 65,809 cases with 577 deaths, Rowan has 9,747 cases with 172 deaths, Cabarrus has 11,903 cases with 151 deaths, Catawba has 11,740 cases with 160 deaths, Wilkes has 4,129 cases with 75 deaths and Yadkin has 2,539 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 5,733 cases and 26 deaths, Davie has 2,249 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,827 cases with 31 deaths.
On Dec. 22, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation, meaning that community spread is deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals has been upgraded from substantial to critical in the latest update. There should be an update to this ranking system in the coming days.