Iredell reports 104th death due to COVID-19 as daily case average falls below 100 for first time since November

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,097 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 50 since Sunday.

The county also reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 104.

As of Tuesday, Iredell County reported a seven-day average of just 99.4 coronavirus cases per day, the lowest it has been since Nov. 23. A similar trend has developed in the statewide case average as well, but it has yet to be seen what effect holiday travel will have on the spread of the virus.

The NCDHHS reported an increase of 3,563 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 524,279 cases have been reported.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,377. Despite the decrease in reported cases over the past week, hospitalizations have steadily increased. The total number of completed tests is 6,800,055.

In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported Monday.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 13.5 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 15.8 percent. Only 10 of the other 99 counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.