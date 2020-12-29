Iredell reports 104th death due to COVID-19 as daily case average falls below 100 for first time since November

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,097 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 50 since Sunday.
The county also reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 104.
As of Tuesday, Iredell County reported a seven-day average of just 99.4 coronavirus cases per day, the lowest it has been since Nov. 23. A similar trend has developed in the statewide case average as well, but it has yet to be seen what effect holiday travel will have on the spread of the virus.
The NCDHHS reported an increase of 3,563 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 524,279 cases have been reported.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,377. Despite the decrease in reported cases over the past week, hospitalizations have steadily increased. The total number of completed tests is 6,800,055.
In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported Monday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 13.5 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 15.8 percent. Only 10 of the other 99 counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.
There have been 6,574 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,079 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,053, 28677 with 2,045, and 28115 with 1,752.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 61,093 cases with 545 deaths, Rowan has 8,713 cases with 162 deaths, Cabarrus has 10,850 cases with 137 deaths, Catawba has 10,860 cases with 141 deaths, Wilkes has 3,761 cases with 71 deaths and Yadkin has 2,318 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 5,235 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 2,029 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,564 cases with 30 deaths.
On Dec. 22, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation, meaning that community spread is still deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still been upgraded from substantial to critical in the latest update.