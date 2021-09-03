Iredell reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths this week as the surge continues

So far this week, 593 individuals in Iredell have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 80,086 (44.05%). An additional 544 residents have received their second dose, bringing that total to 75,540 (41.55%). Reporting for vaccinations goes from Monday to Sunday, so there are still two days of vaccination numbers to report before the week can be totaled.

According to NCDHHS a total of 1,220,902 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,757. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily increasing over the last four weeks, up from 409 on July 9.

There have been 14,529 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The Iredell-Statesville School System reported 27 positive cases among staff and 260 among students for the week. A total of 25 staff members were quarantined from school contact and 12 from community contact. A total of 68 were vaccinated and not required to be quarantined. Forty-three staff members were isolated due to symptoms.

More than 2,400 students were quarantined due to school contact. That number 2,476 with 390 quarantined due to community contact. A total of 205 students were vaccinated and not required to quarantine. Nearly 200 students were not required to quarantine due to both people wearing a mask. A total of 710 students were isolated with symptoms. The system reported 47 cases were related to secondary spread within schools.