Iredell reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths this week as the surge continues

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 23,800 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 155 new cases since Thursday.
This week, ICHD has reported 1,070 new coronavirus cases, representing the first time that there have been more than 1,000 new cases confirmed in a single week since early February. This past week also now ranks third among all weekly totals since the beginning of the pandemic.
Iredell County also reported 13 COVID-related deaths this week, which is among the deadliest weeks that the ICHD has reported.
In their final report of the week, the ICHD reported that there were 98 individuals hospitalized in Iredell County, 77 of which are residents of the county. Earlier this week, Iredell County also set a new record for hospitalizations, reporting 111.
Prior to this recent surge, the record was 77 set back in January. Of the 111 people hospitalized, 89 of them are Iredell County residents and 22 are non-Iredell residents.
On Aug. 6, the NCDHHS reported that they would be ending their own County Alert System with the data deferring to the Center for Disease Control’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “Red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission with a 14.92% positivity rate.
So far this week, 593 individuals in Iredell have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 80,086 (44.05%). An additional 544 residents have received their second dose, bringing that total to 75,540 (41.55%). Reporting for vaccinations goes from Monday to Sunday, so there are still two days of vaccination numbers to report before the week can be totaled.
According to NCDHHS a total of 1,220,902 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,757. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily increasing over the last four weeks, up from 409 on July 9.
There have been 14,529 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The Iredell-Statesville School System reported 27 positive cases among staff and 260 among students for the week. A total of 25 staff members were quarantined from school contact and 12 from community contact. A total of 68 were vaccinated and not required to be quarantined. Forty-three staff members were isolated due to symptoms.
More than 2,400 students were quarantined due to school contact. That number 2,476 with 390 quarantined due to community contact. A total of 205 students were vaccinated and not required to quarantine. Nearly 200 students were not required to quarantine due to both people wearing a mask. A total of 710 students were isolated with symptoms. The system reported 47 cases were related to secondary spread within schools.