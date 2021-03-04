Iredell one of six counties in NC with 'critical spread' of COVID-19, reports 3 deaths and 41 new cases Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,579 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 41 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 205.
On Thursday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,502 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 868,056 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,290. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,396,113.
There have been 11,399 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 18 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 4.2 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 9.3 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,978 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,498, 28677 with 3,439, and 28115 with 3,391.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 97,600 cases with 870 deaths, Rowan has 14,983 cases with 288 deaths, Cabarrus has 18,639 cases with 236 deaths, Catawba has 17,532 cases with 285 deaths, Wilkes has 6,030 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,662 cases with 46 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,866 cases and 71 deaths, Davie has 3,557 with 29 deaths and Alexander has 3,943 cases with 76 deaths.