Iredell Heath Department reports largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 139 since Monday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 4,542 COVID-19 cases.

Iredell County also reported its 48th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,582 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 297,442 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,230. The total number of completed tests is 4,416,365.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.5 percent on Monday, an increase from Monday’s percentage.

There have been 4,660 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 31 are currently hospitalized, and 3,778 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 685 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.