Iredell Heath Department reports largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 139 since Monday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 4,542 COVID-19 cases.
Iredell County also reported its 48th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,582 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 297,442 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,230. The total number of completed tests is 4,416,365.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.5 percent on Monday, an increase from Monday’s percentage.
There have been 4,660 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 31 are currently hospitalized, and 3,778 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 685 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,783 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,832 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 927.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 36,844 cases with 409 deaths, Rowan has 4,593 cases with 122 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,504 cases with 95 deaths, Catawba has 5,284 cases with 67 deaths, Wilkes has 2,104 cases with 42 deaths and Yadkin has 1,189 cases with 12 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,783 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 890 with eight deaths and Alexander has 1,195 cases with 12 deaths.
