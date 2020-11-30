Iredell Health Department reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 167 new cases Monday

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 5,784 COVID-19 cases with 167 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County since the last report on Nov. 25.

The county also reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll at 66.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in Iredell is now at just over 127.6 cases per day, a record for the county.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,734 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 364,512 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,966, another new record for the state in that category. The total number of completed tests is 5,295,290.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 9.5 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 8.6 percent.

There have been 5,261 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 26 are currently hospitalized, and 4,638 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,054 are isolated at home.