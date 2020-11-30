Iredell Health Department reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 167 new cases Monday

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 5,784 COVID-19 cases with 167 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County since the last report on Nov. 25.
The county also reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll at 66.
The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in Iredell is now at just over 127.6 cases per day, a record for the county.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,734 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 364,512 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,966, another new record for the state in that category. The total number of completed tests is 5,295,290.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 9.5 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 8.6 percent.
There have been 5,261 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 26 are currently hospitalized, and 4,638 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,054 are isolated at home.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,354 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,295, 28117 with 1,240, and 28115 with 1,038.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,325 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,304 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,155.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 43,661 cases with 454 deaths, Rowan has 5,746 cases with 130 deaths, Cabarrus has 7,036 cases with 107 deaths, Catawba has 6,992 cases with 88 deaths, Wilkes has 2,715 cases with 51 deaths and Yadkin has 1,550 cases with 14 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,472 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,259 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,653 cases with 17 deaths.
On Nov. 23, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection. The map was updated Monday with Iredell still being listed as an orange county, denoting “substantial community spread”. However, five of the counties that border Iredell (Catawba, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alexander) were given the designation of red, which means that “critical community spread” is happening.
