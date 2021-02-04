Iredell Health Department gets more than $200K for COVID-19 response

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved just under $207,000 in funding for the Iredell County Health Department to continue its fight against COVID-19.

The health department filed two separate requests with the board, the first for funding to continue the vaccination program in the county in the amount of $65,922. The second request was much larger, asking for $140,798 to "enhance" the health department’s ability to prepare for and prevent coronavirus outbreaks. That funding will also go towards the salary of an epidemiologist to help assist the county.

Both of these requests will be funded by grants from the state.

The approval came Tuesday night at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The Board of Commissioners also approved a request from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to use $396,550 of the Federal Equity Sharing funds to purchase a new patrol boat for the Lake Unit. The money will purchase the new boat along with all equipment needed.

The Federal Equity Sharing fund is money that is seized from drug arrests; therefore, this purchase by the sheriff's office will not be made using taxpayer dollars.