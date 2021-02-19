Iredell Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic cancelled

The Iredell County Health Department announced Friday afternoon that the COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic scheduled for Monday, February 22 has been cancelled due to a delay in the vaccination shipment.

The clinic was to be held at the Hebron Baptist Church in Statesville at 10 a.m. and was the only one currently scheduled to take place in the county next week.

Reports began circulating Friday that detailed the delays happening nationwide in the shipments of the vaccines due to the string of winter storms that have impacted a wide swath of the country. Experts believe that as many as 6 million doses have been delayed because of the snow.

The health department has not announced a rescheduled date for the clinic.

For updates, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/1441/COVID-19-Vaccine or the Iredell County Health Department Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Iredell-County-Health-Department-771162386318310/.