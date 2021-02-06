Iredell Health Department announces plan to move to online registration for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

When those numbers are combined with the four local hospitals, there have been over just over 15,000 vaccine doses administered in Iredell County. The efficiency by which the vaccine has been distributed in the county has kept the distributions from the state and a constant rate, leading to the potential for quicker vaccination.

However, even with the stellar job that Iredell County has done to get as many vaccinated as possible, they lack the authority to move down the ladder to yet-unvaccinated groups.

“We are currently able to vaccinate individuals on Phase 1, groups 1 and 2, which are high-risk medical responders and first responders, and individuals 65 and older,” Wilson said. “The Iredell County Health Department does not have the authority to move to vaccinate group 3, this will be a directive we await from NCDHHS.”

Group 3 will include those deemed as frontline essential workers, such as those with jobs in the critical manufacturing sector, education, grocery stores, pharmacies, and food and agriculture.

The next clinic being held by the Iredell County Health Department will take place on Monday morning at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville for those in Groups 1 and 2. For more information, and to check if you are eligible, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/1441/COVID-19-Vaccine.

