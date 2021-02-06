Iredell Health Department announces plan to move to online registration for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Iredell County Health Department announced Thursday that it would be moving to an online appointment-making system for its COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.
“We want residents to have equitable opportunities to receive this vital vaccine,” Laurie Wilson, public information officer for ICHD, said. “In order to meet the various needs of our community, and minimize wait times, we feel an online appointment system will better serve our community.”
The new online appointment system, which is being developed at will debut in early March, has a goal of minimizing the high volumes of traffic that arrive at vaccination sites on the day of the clinics.
At many of the clinics that the health department has held, there have been at least a few dozen cars that have been turned away after the clinic reaches capacity for the day.
“As our first come, first serve clinics reach capacity very quickly, we also anticipate our online appointments booking very quickly,” Wilson said. “The Iredell County Health Department will continue offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the community until all our residents have had equal opportunity in receiving this important vaccine.”
According to County Manager Beth Jones, as of Feb. 2, the health department has administered 3,248 first doses of the vaccine and 865 second doses.
When those numbers are combined with the four local hospitals, there have been over just over 15,000 vaccine doses administered in Iredell County. The efficiency by which the vaccine has been distributed in the county has kept the distributions from the state and a constant rate, leading to the potential for quicker vaccination.
However, even with the stellar job that Iredell County has done to get as many vaccinated as possible, they lack the authority to move down the ladder to yet-unvaccinated groups.
“We are currently able to vaccinate individuals on Phase 1, groups 1 and 2, which are high-risk medical responders and first responders, and individuals 65 and older,” Wilson said. “The Iredell County Health Department does not have the authority to move to vaccinate group 3, this will be a directive we await from NCDHHS.”
Group 3 will include those deemed as frontline essential workers, such as those with jobs in the critical manufacturing sector, education, grocery stores, pharmacies, and food and agriculture.
The next clinic being held by the Iredell County Health Department will take place on Monday morning at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville for those in Groups 1 and 2. For more information, and to check if you are eligible, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/1441/COVID-19-Vaccine.