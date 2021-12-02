Iredell EMS honors 'stand out members' at annual awards banquet

“There’s a number of people that would love to be here to thank you guys,” Dr. Jason Stopyra, the event’s keynote speaker, said. “I’m not going to mention their names, but I’m sure they would love to say thank you to all of you guys.”

Stopyra went on to describe many of the patients that needed the life-saving attention that was being recognized.

As for the other awards handed out on Wednesday evening, Ashley Warren and Annie Fussell received the Acute Pediatric Award and Mike Smith, Nicole Rochester and Dan Paulson received an award for their Cardiac Save.

A number of members also received an award for their response to trauma. They include: Brittany McNeil, Breanna Creason, Tyler Robinson, Christine Morgan, Ray Pope, Samuel Estes, Brandon Hedrick, Jerry Houston, Morgan McCoy, Chris Venable, Adam Kilby, Nathan Jones, Ben McLain, Tommy Wingler, Spencer Alves, Adrian Woods, Josh Fussell, Vanessa Bigwood and Almurray Connor.

The most prestigious award handed out by the Iredell EMS, the Cross Award, went to Matthew Franklin and a new award, the Telecommunicator of the Year Award, was given to LaShereca Harrison.

Other awards received:

Lifeline Gold Plus Award: