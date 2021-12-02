Iredell EMS honors 'stand out members' at annual awards banquet

For the first time since 2019, the many members under the umbrella of the Iredell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were able to meet to celebrate one another’s accomplishments and feats of heroism on Wednesday night at the Statesville Civic Center.
Several dozen people were honored in a multitude of categories, including the Life Saving Award, the Cardiac Save Award and the Acute Pediatric Award, while even more received various superlative awards presented by an awards council led by Iredell EMS Director Blair Richey.
“I’m very happy to have this wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the individuals in our community that really go above and beyond,” Richey said. “The moments we’re honoring tonight are the ones that truly stand out among all of the great things that we do every day.”
In total, 47 members of various branches of the Iredell EMS organization were awarded the Life Saving Award, ranging from rescue squad members and firefighters to paramedics and telecommunications.
Those award recipients include: Michael Potter, Kiana Morton, Greg Shields, Ray Pope, Almurray Connor, Josh Deal, Jeffery Edwards, Gabriel Gomez, Brandon Hedrick, Jerry Houston, Adam Inman, James Kennerly, Ben McLain, Chase Sharpe, Scotty Bobbitt, Josh Fussell, Lindsay Davis, Adam Kilby, Anthony Armstrong, Richard Gregory, Wesley Long, Steven Moore, Jason Myrick, Frank Quick, Hunter Shook, Adam Sparks, Cheyenne Wilson, Austin Huntington, James Abernathy, John Craver, Riley Donahue, James Dunn, Kelly Robinson, Jerry Starr, Ryan Yost, Eric Pope, Colby Reid, John Wilkinson, Matt Franklin, Timothy Barber, Steven Jones, Jason Smith, Hunter Swicegood, Cameron Witherspoon, Brandon McLain, Charles Thompson and Wayne Toulouse.
“There’s a number of people that would love to be here to thank you guys,” Dr. Jason Stopyra, the event’s keynote speaker, said. “I’m not going to mention their names, but I’m sure they would love to say thank you to all of you guys.”
Stopyra went on to describe many of the patients that needed the life-saving attention that was being recognized.
As for the other awards handed out on Wednesday evening, Ashley Warren and Annie Fussell received the Acute Pediatric Award and Mike Smith, Nicole Rochester and Dan Paulson received an award for their Cardiac Save.
A number of members also received an award for their response to trauma. They include: Brittany McNeil, Breanna Creason, Tyler Robinson, Christine Morgan, Ray Pope, Samuel Estes, Brandon Hedrick, Jerry Houston, Morgan McCoy, Chris Venable, Adam Kilby, Nathan Jones, Ben McLain, Tommy Wingler, Spencer Alves, Adrian Woods, Josh Fussell, Vanessa Bigwood and Almurray Connor.
The most prestigious award handed out by the Iredell EMS, the Cross Award, went to Matthew Franklin and a new award, the Telecommunicator of the Year Award, was given to LaShereca Harrison.
Other awards received:
Lifeline Gold Plus Award:
Iredell County Rescue Squad, North Iredell Rescue Squad, Central School VFD, Cool Springs VFD, Ebenezer VFD, Harmony VFD, Lake Norman VFD, Monticello VFD, Mt. Mourne VFD, Shepherds VFD, South Iredell VFD, Trinity VFD, Troutman Fire and Rescue, Union Grove VFD, Wayside VFD, West Iredell VFD, Mooresville Fire and Rescue, Statesville Fire Department, Stony Point VFD
Years of Service:
25 years: David Cloer, Dan Paulson
20 years: Josh Wallace, Tim Martlock, Dawn Toohey
15 years: Lisa Beam, Sandy Carter, Bradley Deal, Angela Hobbs, Juan Martinez, Kim Meyer, Ray Pope, Kristy Smyre
10 years: Amy Bednarik, Rodney Tomlin
5 years: Brandy Mitchell, Kayla Potts, Cody Arrington, Jonah Blackburn, Jason Cass, Christa Deal, Wes Hardin, Scott Morgan, Amanda Wike