Iredell deemed to have 'critical' community spread, confirms 182 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 6,586 COVID-19 cases with 182 new coronavirus cases confirmed.

The county also reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 77.

Tuesday is the second consecutive day that Iredell County has set a new record for confirmed coronavirus cases. The county also set a new record for the highest seven-day case average at 145.7 daily cases over the last seven days.

On Tuesday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.

With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still determined to be in the orange level.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 4,670 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 404,032 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,373, another new record for the state in that category. The total number of completed tests is 5,678,794.