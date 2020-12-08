Iredell deemed to have 'critical' community spread, confirms 182 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 6,586 COVID-19 cases with 182 new coronavirus cases confirmed.
The county also reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 77.
Tuesday is the second consecutive day that Iredell County has set a new record for confirmed coronavirus cases. The county also set a new record for the highest seven-day case average at 145.7 daily cases over the last seven days.
On Tuesday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still determined to be in the orange level.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 4,670 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 404,032 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,373, another new record for the state in that category. The total number of completed tests is 5,678,794.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 9.7 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 13.7 percent.
There have been 5,605 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 57 are currently hospitalized and 5,350 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,102 are isolated at home.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,542 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,490, 28117 with 1,411, and 28115 with 1,211
The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,612 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,659 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,315.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 47,986 cases with 476 deaths, Rowan has 6,458 cases with 137 deaths, Cabarrus has 7,945 cases with 110 deaths, Catawba has 7,911 cases with 102 deaths, Wilkes has 2,986 cases with 56 deaths and Yadkin has 1,756 cases with 18 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,939 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,442 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,886 cases with 18 deaths.
