Iredell County upgraded to Yellow by NCDHHS's County Alert System

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,019 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 33 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 208.

On Friday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.

Iredell County was upgraded to Yellow, the lowest ranking, for the first time since the creation of the County Alert System. According to their charts, the county has reported just a 6.1 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,915 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 893,229 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 970. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,945,810.

There have been 11,805 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.