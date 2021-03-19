Iredell County upgraded to Yellow by NCDHHS's County Alert System

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,019 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 33 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 208.
On Friday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was upgraded to Yellow, the lowest ranking, for the first time since the creation of the County Alert System. According to their charts, the county has reported just a 6.1 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,915 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 893,229 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 970. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,945,810.
There have been 11,805 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 13 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 4.0 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.0 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major ZIP codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,101 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,577, 28677 with 3,518, and 28115 with 3,504.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 100,099 cases with 899 deaths, Rowan has 15,375 cases with 291 deaths, Cabarrus has 19,207 cases with 239 deaths, Catawba has 17,956 cases with 289 deaths, Wilkes has 6,201 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,762 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,111 cases and 77 deaths, Davie has 3,684 with 35 deaths and Alexander has 4,025 cases with 82 deaths.