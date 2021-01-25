Iredell County to surpass 10K COVID-19 vaccinations this week

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Iredell County back on Dec. 17 and the first 25 residents — all staff members of various departments at Iredell Memorial Hospital — were the first to receive the vaccine.
In the 40 days since the Iredell County Health Department and the three hospitals within the county have administered more than 10,000 vaccines and have done it with an efficiency that very few other counties in North Carolina have been able to match.
“This work should be commended,” Jane Hinson, director of the Iredell County Health Department, said. “We are all working hard to vaccinate our residents as quickly as possible in an effort to slow down the spread of the virus, prevent hospitalizations and deaths.”
The speed and efficiency with which Iredell County has been able to distribute vaccines to its residents even drew praise from North Carolina Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen earlier this month.
“I want to recognize that some (counties) are doing fantastic,” Cohen said during a joint legislative meeting earlier this month. “Some health departments and I want to call out a couple, Robeson, Iredell, they are doing tremendous work and they literally have 0 vaccines sitting on their shelf.”
Early in the distribution, as mandated by the state, all doses were administered to health workers and those working and living in assisted living facilities. However, within just a few weeks of receiving their first shipments of the vaccine, they were beginning to move to wider swaths of the community.
In the first week of January, the health department was already holding drive-thru vaccination clinics to all residents 75 years of age and older. This week, on Jan. 29, the health department will take another step by moving the eligible population to those 65 and older.
The clinic, which is to take place at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville, will push the total vaccinations administered by the health department to more than 3,000 total doses in less than a month.
They aren’t alone in distributing the vaccine. Iredell Health System has already administered close to 8,000 coronavirus vaccines and Lake Norman Regional has inoculated 592 people. Davis Regional Hospital has also been holding vaccination appointments but did not share the number of people they have vaccinated.
“We began planning for vaccination clinics more than a month before our first allotment arrived, and that team continued to meet on an almost daily basis,” Meagan Kowalski, director of community relations for Iredell Health System said. “Through that planning, we have been able to establish an extremely efficient system for our clinics. We have had no problems in our distribution.”
Kowalski also stated that Iredell Health System has been able to use 100 percent of their doses that were allotted for the first of the two shots required for full inoculation.
“We have the inventory to administer the second dose of the vaccine to all individuals needing it who we gave the first dose to,” she said. “Going forward, our intent is to manage the inventory the state allots us on a weekly basis and we are currently working on clinic dates for distribution.”
The county health department is glad to have the help of the hospitals in the community in the distribution of the vaccine.
“We are fortunate to work with three hospital partners on vaccine administration,” Laurie Wilson, ICHD Communications Officer, said. “All of us are working towards the goal of vaccinating our residents as quickly as possible.”