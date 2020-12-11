Iredell County surpasses 7K COVID-19 cases, saw record 903 just this week

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 7,127 COVID-19 cases with 229 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.
The county also reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the death toll at 79.
This week of reporting was the worst week Iredell County has experienced in regard to the spread of COVID-19. Since Monday, the county has reported 903 new coronavirus cases, eight people have died, and hospitalizations have risen by 26 percent.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 7,540 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. Statewide, 423,623 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The 7,540 cases reported on Friday surpasses the previous single-day record of 6,495 that was reported on Wednesday.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,514, the 20th consecutive day the state has broken its record for hospitalizations. The total number of completed tests is 5,850,241.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.4 percent on Friday, an increase from the rate reported on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 15.6 percent.
There have been 5,752 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 63 are currently hospitalized and 5,765 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,219 are isolated at home. There are currently 1,282 active COVID-19 cases in Iredell County.
On Tuesday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still been determined to be in the orange level.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,648 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,591, 28117 with 1,518, and 28115 with 1,322.
The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,868 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,840 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,419.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 49,955 cases with 481 deaths, Rowan has 6,798 cases with 148 deaths, Cabarrus has 8,399 cases with 111 deaths, Catawba has 8,431 cases with 105 deaths, Wilkes has 3,105 cases with 58 deaths and Yadkin has 1,866 cases with 20 deaths.
Lincoln County has 4,138 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,545 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,974 cases with 19 deaths.
