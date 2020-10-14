Iredell County surpasses 3,500 COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 34 since Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 3,519 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,926 coronavirus cases Wednesday. Statewide, 236,407 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,152. The total number of completed tests is 3,459,943.
There have been 3,856 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 16 are currently hospitalized, and 3,094 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 366 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,369 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,422 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 693.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 30,818 cases with 373 deaths, Rowan has 3,787 cases with 108 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,451 cases with 82 deaths, Catawba has 3,731 cases with 57 deaths, Wilkes has 1,488 cases with 36 deaths and Yadkin has 864 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,043 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 663 with six deaths and Alexander has 623 cases with eight deaths.
