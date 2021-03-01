Iredell County surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,465 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 70 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 201.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,466 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 862,170 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,319. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,291,482.

There have been 11,254 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 25 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.5 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.3 percent.