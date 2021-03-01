Iredell County surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,465 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 70 coronavirus cases since last Friday.
Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 201.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,466 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 862,170 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,319. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,291,482.
There have been 11,254 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 25 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.5 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.3 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,958 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,475, 28677 with 3,418, and 28115 with 3,387.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 97,073 cases with 864 deaths, Rowan has 14,908 cases with 282 deaths, Cabarrus has 18,517 cases with 235 deaths, Catawba has 17,451 cases with 277 deaths, Wilkes has 6,001 cases with 103 deaths and Yadkin has 3,642 cases with 45 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,807 cases and 71 deaths, Davie has 3,543 cases with 28 deaths and Alexander has 3,918 cases with 74 deaths.
On Feb. 22, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 27 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties, a significant decrease from the Feb. 4 update that assigned 86 counties as being in the critical spread category.