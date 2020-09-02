Iredell County surpasses 2,600 COVID-19 cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 25 since Tuesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 2,615 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 170,553 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 1,129 since Monday’s update.

There have been 2,779 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 858. The total number of completed tests is 2,315,310.

In Iredell, 10 are currently hospitalized, and 2,152 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 424 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 988 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,057 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 545.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 25,703 cases with 298 deaths, Rowan has 2,853 cases with 68 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,255 cases with 54 deaths, Catawba has 2,645 cases with 46 deaths, Wilkes has 1,051 cases with 23 deaths and Yadkin has 646 cases with seven deaths.