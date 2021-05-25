Iredell County surpasses 19K COVID-19 cases, but reports just 9 Tuesday

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,005 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of nine coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 221.

According to the NCDHHS, 46,184 county residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 25.4% of the total population. Of those, 44,855 residents, 24.7%, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the state, almost 3.47 million people, 33.1%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, about 3.2 million, 30.5%, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 525 coronavirus cases Monday afternoon. In total, 998,701 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 699. Hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last four months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.

There have been 13,004 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 17 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January, when the number reached its peak of 77.