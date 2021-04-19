Iredell County surpasses 18K COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,036 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 98 coronavirus cases since last Friday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 213.
According to the NCDHHS, 43,836 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.1 percent of the total population. Of those, 33,828 residents, 18.6 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,380 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 949,366 cases have been reported in the state.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,096. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,968,084.
There have been 12,418 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 15 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.8 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 8.0 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,417 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,756, 28677 with 3,687, and 28115 with 3,749.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 107,500 cases with 924 deaths, Rowan has 16,265 cases with 299 deaths, Cabarrus has 20,922 cases with 248 deaths, Catawba has 18,649 cases with 295 deaths, Wilkes has 6,477 cases with 108 deaths and Yadkin has 3,872 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,656 cases and 85 deaths, Davie has 3,938 with 37 deaths and Alexander has 4,293 cases with 83 deaths.
On Friday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of five colors (green, light yellow, yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was upgraded to “Yellow”, designating a “significant impact”. According to their charts, the county has reported a 6.7 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.