Iredell County surpasses 18K COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,036 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 98 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 213.

According to the NCDHHS, 43,836 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.1 percent of the total population. Of those, 33,828 residents, 18.6 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,380 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 949,366 cases have been reported in the state.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,096. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,968,084.

There have been 12,418 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 15 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.