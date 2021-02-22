Iredell County surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 cases, reports no weekend deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,089 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 144 coronavirus cases since last Friday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, keeping the death toll at 196.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,133 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 844,770 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,567. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,964,355.
There have been 10,934 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 19 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.2 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.7 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,841 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,405, 28677 with 3,342, and 28115 with 3,319.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 95,109 cases with 838 deaths, Rowan has 14,613 cases with 269 deaths, Cabarrus has 18,105 cases with 228 deaths, Catawba has 17,205 cases with 275 deaths, Wilkes has 5,905 cases with 101 deaths and Yadkin has 3,588 cases with 45 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,661 cases and 66 deaths, Davie has 3,484 cases with 28 deaths and Alexander has 3,856 cases with 72 deaths.
On Feb. 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 61 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties, a significant decrease from the Jan. 21 update that assigned 86 counties as being in the critical spread category.