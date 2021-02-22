Iredell County surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 cases, reports no weekend deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,089 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 144 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, keeping the death toll at 196.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,133 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 844,770 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,567. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,964,355.

There have been 10,934 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 19 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.2 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.7 percent.