Iredell County surpasses 150 deaths to COVID-19, reported 106 new cases Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,311 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County Tuesday, an increase of 106 coronavirus cases since Monday.
The county also retroactively reported 107 new cases on Monday. Those cases were not reported on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Iredell County reported four additional deaths due to COVID-19 over the long weekend, increasing the death toll to 152.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 4,058 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 684,497 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,881. The total number of completed tests is 8,102,465.
In Iredell County, there are 66 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This is a slight decrease from their last report on Friday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.8 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 17.8 percent.
There have been 8,139 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,871 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,693, 28677 with 2,615, and 28115 with 2,502.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 77,736 cases with 681 deaths, Rowan has 11,745 cases with 215 deaths, Cabarrus has 14,428 cases with 175 deaths, Catawba has 14,027 cases with 206 deaths, Wilkes has 4,876 cases with 83 deaths and Yadkin has 3,010 cases with 33 deaths.
Lincoln County has 7,081 cases and 42 deaths, Davie has 2,715 with 15 deaths and Alexander has 3,296 cases with 42 deaths.
On Jan. 6, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.