Iredell County surpasses 150 deaths to COVID-19, reported 106 new cases Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,311 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County Tuesday, an increase of 106 coronavirus cases since Monday.

The county also retroactively reported 107 new cases on Monday. Those cases were not reported on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Iredell County reported four additional deaths due to COVID-19 over the long weekend, increasing the death toll to 152.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 4,058 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 684,497 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,881. The total number of completed tests is 8,102,465.

In Iredell County, there are 66 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This is a slight decrease from their last report on Friday.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.8 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 17.8 percent.

There have been 8,139 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.