Iredell County surpasses 12K COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,098 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 345 coronavirus cases since last Friday.
Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, there was no update to the numbers on Monday.
Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 148.
On Sunday, Iredell became the 14th county in the state to surpass 12,000 confirmed cases. The milestone occurred on the 226th day of reporting and just seven days after surpassing 11,000 cases.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 6,811 coronavirus cases on Sunday afternoon. In total, 674,637 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,862. The total number of completed tests is 8,022,425.
In Iredell County as of last Friday, there are 68 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.0 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 18.1 percent.
There have been 8,083 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,827 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,632, 28677 with 2,569, and 28115 with 2,443.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 76,895 cases with 673 deaths, Rowan has 11,619 cases with 215 deaths, Cabarrus has 14,252 cases with 171 deaths, Catawba has 13,868 cases with 205 deaths, Wilkes has 4,833 cases with 83 deaths and Yadkin has 2,989 cases with 33 deaths.
Lincoln County has 6,980 cases and 42 deaths, Davie has 2,675 with 15 deaths and Alexander has 3,273 cases with 42 deaths.
On Jan. 6, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.