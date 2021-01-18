Iredell County surpasses 12K COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,098 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 345 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, there was no update to the numbers on Monday.

Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 148.

On Sunday, Iredell became the 14th county in the state to surpass 12,000 confirmed cases. The milestone occurred on the 226th day of reporting and just seven days after surpassing 11,000 cases.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 6,811 coronavirus cases on Sunday afternoon. In total, 674,637 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,862. The total number of completed tests is 8,022,425.

In Iredell County as of last Friday, there are 68 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.0 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 18.1 percent.

There have been 8,083 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.