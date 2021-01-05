Iredell County surpasses 10K cases, reports four additional deaths Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,087 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 95 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County becomes the 16th county in the state to surpass 10,000 confirmed cases. That benchmark comes on the 214th day of reporting.

Iredell County reported four additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 114.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,285 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 575,396 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,781, a new record in the category. The total number of completed tests is 7,150,588.

In Iredell County, there are 72 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported Monday.

Previously, the county was also reporting the number of people who were assumed to have recovered as well as the number of people in quarantine across Iredell County. That stopped as of Dec. 21.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 16.2 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 18.3 percent.