Iredell County surpasses 10K cases, reports four additional deaths Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,087 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 95 coronavirus cases since Monday.
Iredell County becomes the 16th county in the state to surpass 10,000 confirmed cases. That benchmark comes on the 214th day of reporting.
Iredell County reported four additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 114.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 5,285 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 575,396 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,781, a new record in the category. The total number of completed tests is 7,150,588.
In Iredell County, there are 72 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported Monday.
Previously, the county was also reporting the number of people who were assumed to have recovered as well as the number of people in quarantine across Iredell County. That stopped as of Dec. 21.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 16.2 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 18.3 percent.
There have been 6,996 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,335 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,232, 28677 with 2,214, and 28115 with 2,000.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 66,419 cases with 579 deaths, Rowan has 9,852 cases with 174 deaths, Cabarrus has 12,042 cases with 152 deaths, Catawba has 11,853 cases with 167 deaths, Wilkes has 4,193 cases with 75 deaths and Yadkin has 2,560 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 5,804 cases and 26 deaths, Davie has 2,277 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,839 cases with 31 deaths.
On Dec. 22, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation, meaning that community spread is still deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals has still been upgraded from substantial to critical in the latest update. There should be an update to this ranking system in the coming days.