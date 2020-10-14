Iredell County Sheriff's Dept. moves into 'unbelievable' new Mooresville office

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department in Mooresville is, literally, moving up in the world.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Darren Campbell and the rest of the Mooresville branch of the Sheriff’s Department moved into their new base of operations in the Government Center-South building, moving from the first floor to the second and granting them a 300 percent increase in space from 1,000 square feet of space to more than 4,000 square feet.

“We’ve never been able to provide the type of ‘customer service’ that I want (in Mooresville),” Campbell said. “It’s never been big enough. This will just make it so much easier for operations to be efficiently and professionally carried out.”

The new office features multiple offices for detectives, a conference room that Campbell says will be much better utilized for meetings and interviews than their previous office and, perhaps most importantly, an office for Campbell, who has never had his own office at the Mooresville station.

In recent years, Campbell has only been able to be present in the Mooresville office if there was an open office that day. With his own office, he will commit to being in his Mooresville office at least two days a week.