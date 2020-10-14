Iredell County Sheriff's Dept. moves into 'unbelievable' new Mooresville office

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department in Mooresville is, literally, moving up in the world.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Darren Campbell and the rest of the Mooresville branch of the Sheriff’s Department moved into their new base of operations in the Government Center-South building, moving from the first floor to the second and granting them a 300 percent increase in space from 1,000 square feet of space to more than 4,000 square feet.
“We’ve never been able to provide the type of ‘customer service’ that I want (in Mooresville),” Campbell said. “It’s never been big enough. This will just make it so much easier for operations to be efficiently and professionally carried out.”
The new office features multiple offices for detectives, a conference room that Campbell says will be much better utilized for meetings and interviews than their previous office and, perhaps most importantly, an office for Campbell, who has never had his own office at the Mooresville station.
In recent years, Campbell has only been able to be present in the Mooresville office if there was an open office that day. With his own office, he will commit to being in his Mooresville office at least two days a week.
“One of the things that was near and dear to me, even back five years ago when I was running (for sheriff) was to make sure I’m accessible,” Campbell said. “For us to have this kind of presence down here will be unbelievable.”
Campbell states that the local community patrol, the lake patrol and the southern branch of the county patrol will all operate out of the office. The office will also feature a private room for accessing fingerprint records and concealed carry permits, something the old office couldn’t offer.
The new office will be accessible via the main entrance of the building, under the overhang, and it was built in a newly renovated part of the building. Once just an abandoned wing of the old hospital that used to occupy the building, which is owned by the county, was given the improvements over the course of this year and is continuing on the uppermost floors.
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved the renovations almost two years ago.
“They worked hard to help assist us in this endeavor,” Campbell said. “Hats off to them.”
With the new office, the Sheriff’s Department will now be able to better serve the largest population area in Iredell County.
“Again, my number one thing is ‘customer service’,” Campbell said. “This allows us to move our assets to where it will benefit the most people.”
