Iredell County sees 51 new COVID-19 cases, Statewide cases increase by over 2,100

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 51 since Monday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 2,120 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 169,424 cases as of Friday afternoon, an increase of 2,111 since Monday’s update.

There have been 2,741 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 946. The total number of completed tests is 2,295,698.

In Iredell, 10 are currently hospitalized, and 2,120 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 431 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 988 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,057 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 545.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 25,558 cases with 291 deaths, Rowan has 2,841 cases with 65 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,221 cases with 54 deaths, Catawba has 2,638 cases with 45 deaths, Wilkes has 1,044 cases with 22 deaths and Yadkin has 644 cases with seven deaths.