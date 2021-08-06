Iredell County sees 51% increase in COVID-19 cases from last week with 403 new infections

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 20,242 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 403 new cases this week, a 51.5% increase from last week’s reported total of 266. It also represents a 484% increase from the first week of July.

The 403 new cases reported this week is also the most in a single week since mid-February. However, Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 this week, keeping the death toll at 238.

On Friday, the NCDHHS reported that they would be ending their own County Alert System with the data deferring to the Center for Disease Control’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “Red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission.

At the beginning of July, Iredell County had a seven-day average of 3.43 new coronavirus cases, which dipped to a record low of 2.29 on July 3 before gradually increasing to 38 at the end of July. That number increased to slightly over 57 cases per day this week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the NCDHHS, 75,673 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 42% of the total population. Of those, 72,189 residents, 40%, have received both doses of the vaccine.